How old are Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards?

How old are the Little Mix stars? Picture: PA

Your need-to-know on the ages of the Little Mix stars.

Little Mix The Search has gone down a storm with fans, and we can't wait for the third and fourth instalments of the series this weekend.

The show sees Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall search for the next big band to join them on their next tour.

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor in 2011, after the four auditioned as solo artists in the competition.

Here's your need-to-know on the ages of the bandmates.

How old Is Perrie Edwards?

Perrie was born on 10 July 1993, making her 27 years old.

Perrie previously opened up about her struggles while filming The Search, revealing that she had 'tears' and 'sleepless nights'.

She said: "There have been a lot of tears and we’ve had sleepless nights thinking about the bands. We’re that involved.

"I just cry to my mam the whole time. She goes, ‘I know it must be very emotional but you’ve got to stay strong. You’re experienced in this now.’ And I’m like, ‘But it’s really hard’.

"It’s been an emotional rollercoaster."

How old is Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Leigh-Anne was born on 4 October 1991, making her 29 years old.

She got emotional during one episode of The Search, telling a contestant: "So many people in my hometown said that I couldn't do, didn't believe in me, said i wasn't good enough and I never never listened.

"I got 'believe' tattooed on my neck and I kept believing and now I'm here... Sorry I don't wanna get upset, but you're so good and you're gonna do so well!"

How old is Jesy Nelson?

Jesy was born on 14 June 1991, making her 29 years old.

She recently revealed that they may have found a girl group to rival Little Mix on the show, saying in an interview: "There's all these different categories, and there's one that's based around us – a girl dance group.

"We're looking for a mix of everything [but] there's one girl group on the show that... I have no words for how incredible they are. I want it to work out for them so much because they could be massive. They're very different."

How old is Jade Thirlwall?

Jade was born on 26 December 1992, making her 27 years old.

She previously spoke about the issue of talent shows like The X Factor experiencing a decline in viewing figures, saying: "I think the problem is when it’s like a script.

"When they’re like, ‘This is going to be a sob story,’ then they’ll stop the song halfway through and ask if they have something else. We got so used to seeing that, it lost its authenticity.

"The minute it doesn’t seem real, you switch off. How am I meant to believe in it any more?

"I could literally write it myself and tell you what’s coming next."