Breaking News

Little Mix announce they're 'going on a break' to pursue solo projects

2 December 2021, 19:11 | Updated: 2 December 2021, 19:18

Little Mix are taking a break
Little Mix are taking a break. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have announced they are going on a break after 10 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix have announced they will be 'taking a break' next year following their Confetti tour.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall announced the news on the Little Mix Instagram account.

The band - who recently became a trio after Jesy Nelson quit the group – have insisted they are not breaking up and that "Little Mix are here to stay".

The statement released by the three women read: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall will be pursuing solo projects
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall will be pursuing solo projects. Picture: Getty

"We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

The statement was accompanied with a sweet video of some of their favourite Little Mix moments, many showing them hugging, laughing and performing.

