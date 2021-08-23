Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces she's given birth to twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth! Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock

By Polly Foreman

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have announced on Instagram that they've welcomed twins.

A congratulations is in order for Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as she has just announced that she's given birth to twins.

The Little Mix star, 29, took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, writing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤".

Leigh-Anne's bandmate Perrie, who also recently announced the birth of her baby, rushed to comment her congratulations, writing: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️".

The babies are Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray's first children, and they announced that they were expecting in May of this year.

Leigh-Anne wrote at the time: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍".

The happy news comes just a day after Perrie Edwards confirmed that she had welcomed her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Taking to Instagram, Perrie, 28, wrote: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️".