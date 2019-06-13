What happened between Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey? What have the TV stars said about each other?

Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey have been at the centre of 'feud' speculation. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Why are Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey 'feuding'?

Earlier this week, Lorraine Kelly appeared to snub Esther McVey during a live segment on Good Morning Britain.

The frosty and awkward interaction left viewers reeling, and questioning what happened between the TV presenter and the Conservative Party politician.

From their history working together to their rumoured feud, here’s everything we know:

What happened between Lorraine and Esther McVey on Good Morning Britain?

The speculation over a feud started after Lorraine and Esther has a cold interaction on Good Morning Britain.

During Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid’s link to Lorraine’s show, Susanna asked Lorraine: “Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?"

In the awkward moment, Lorraine replied: "Yep. Yes I do,” before swiftly moving on to talk about what was coming up later on the show.

The moment, which even Piers and Susanna could tell was cold, caused social media to speculate over what could have happened between the pair.

Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey used to work together. Picture: PA

What has Esther said about the ‘feud’?

Following the GMB moment, Esther addressed the rumours during a Q&A for her campaign launch.

She explained: “We used to share a dressing room, and she used to be on the programme afterwards, and obviously she used to be partnered with Eamonn Holmes.

“And then I was promoted to be partnering with Eamonn Holmes.”

She added: “But she's great and it was a great show, and I can't believe it was 20 years ago, but never mind, it was really good at the time, really good fun."

Esther McVey claimed she used to share a dressing room with Lorraine Kelly. Picture: PA

What has Lorraine Kelly said about Esther?

Following Esther’s comments, Lorraine went on to say there was “no battle”.

She told Piers and Susanna: “There is no battle.

“I’m baffled by that though because I’ve had my own show since 1992, and I don’t actually think she joined until five years later.

“I don’t remember love, it was an awful long time ago.”