One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite dies from suspected heart attack aged 18

Louis Tomlinson's sister has passed away aged 18. Picture: Instagram/Felicite Tomlinson

By Alice Dear

Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister has tragically passed away.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is said to be “devastated and distraught” by the passing of his sister.

Felicite Tomlinson – also known as Fizzy – was a social media influencer with 1.4 million followers.

The 18-year-old is said to have collapsed on Wednesday in her London apartment.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the young girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felicite Tomlinson was a 18-year-old influencer. Picture: Instagram/ Felicite Tomlinson

Her death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A family source told The Sun: “Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family.

“They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine.”

Louis is said to have been very close to his sister. Picture: Instagram/ Felicite Tomlinson

They continued: “She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world.

“She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady.”

This tragic news comes three years after Louis and Felicite’s mum Johannah died of Leukaemia.