Love Island's Chris Hughes announces his brother is cancer-free

11 May 2019, 12:16

Chris Hughes shares his brother's good news.
Chris Hughes shares his brother's good news. Picture: Getty

Love Island star Chris Hughes shared the happy news that his older brother Ben is cancer-free following an operation earlier this year.

Chris, 26, revealed his brother's diagnosis of testicular cancer in January, several months after the star had started raising awareness for the disease.

On Friday he posted a photo of the two siblings, cheering "He cancer free baby."

Instagram followers congratulated the brothers on the good news and thanked Chris for his awareness efforts.

He cancer free baby 👏🏻💪🏻🖤

The star had his testicles examined live on ITV's This Morning, which prompted his brother Ben to check for lumps himself.

"He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right. To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’.

"Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer.. That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it.”

A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right. To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer.. That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it. 🖤

Ben underwent an operation in January to have his testicle removed, and at the time confirmed on Instagram that the cancer hadn’t spread.

