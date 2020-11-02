Who is Lucy Fallon? Age, boyfriend and Coronation Street role revealed

Lucy Fallon was on Coronation Street for five years. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Lucy Fallon’s boyfriend and why did she quit Coronation Street?

Lucy Fallon is back on our TV screens for brand new ITV series Don’t Rock The Boat.

The series sees 12 celebrities split into two teams, battling it out to row from Cornwall to Scotland in the quickest time possible.

But how old is Lucy Fallon, who is she dating and why did she leave Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

How old is Lucy Fallon?

Lucy Fallon is 24-years-old and is best known for playing Bethany Platt in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 2015 to 2020.

She was born in Blackpool and grew up in Lancashire with her two older sisters, Rachel and Laura.

Before landing her role in Coronation Street, she had several part-time jobs, including working at Subway, Next, New Look, and in a bar on the Blackpool North Pier.[

During her time on Corrie, she won two The British Soap Awards, an Inside Soap Award, and a National Television Award.

Who is Lucy Fallon dating?

Lucy was dating boyfriend Tom Leech, but the pair have reportedly split.

Back in August, a source told The Sun: "She and Tom have called it quits and are no longer together. They spent lockdown together but it gave them time to evaluate what they want.

Lucy Fallon was dating Tom Leech for four years. Picture: PA Images

“They decided taking time apart was the best idea and they have gone their separate ways."

The insider added: “Tom has never courted the spotlight and has quit social media because he doesn’t want to see anything related to her.

“She has thrown herself into Don’t Rock The Boat and has been trying to keep busy with filming, but it’s not been easy.”

Lucy began dating insurance worker Tom back in 2016 after splitting from her boyfriend of three years Ryan Roberts.

They bought a home together in 2017, with Lucy proudly sharing a snap of house keys on Instagram at the time.

Why did Lucy Fallon leave Coronation Street?

Lucy's Coronation Street character Bethany Platt was last seen heading from the north to London to undergo an internship and for work purposes.

Lucy admitted it was nice that they wanted to "keep the door open" for her.

She previously told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I quit Corrie cause it was now or never, it was my first job from sixth form!

"It might not work out, I might not work again!"

The soap star said she was happy the door was left open for her, before adding: "The whole day when we were filming [my final scenes] I was crying all day, it was pathetic."

