McFly’s Danny Jones reveals he ‘misses’ his wife since they welcomed son Cooper

Danny has opened up about his son. Picture: ITV/Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: The Voice Kids coach bravely put in to words what a lot of couples feel after becoming new parents.

McFly singer Danny Jones welcomed his first son with wife Georgia Horsley in January 2018, four years after they got married.

And the 33-year-old has now opened up to Heart about how being a dad has changed his marriage, while also spilling some exciting McFly secrets and teasing details about the new series of The Voice Kids .

Despite describing parenthood as “a deep love you just can’t explain” Danny admitted his busy lifestyle means he doesn’t get to spend as much time with his other half as he’d like.

“I really miss just spending time with me and the misses,” he told us.

“We used to go to dinner all the time and go and stay away at places and that’s the only thing I really miss.

“You just have to make time for you as a couple. We don’t have family near so it’s hard to nip out here and there as a couple, when we do go we’ll drop him off with the family for a week.”

He then added: “I’m looking forward to that first holiday just me and Georgia.”

Danny revealed he still meets up with the McFly boys. Picture: PA Images

Danny isn’t the only member of McFly to have expanded their family over the past few years, with Tom Fletcher, 33, and Harry Judd, 33, both having their own broods.

Tom and his wife Giovanni welcomed son Buzz in March 2014, Buddy in February 2016, and youngest Max last year.

Harry is also dad to children Lola, three, and one-year-old Kitt with violinist wife Izzy Johnston.

While the boys are all busy with their own solo projects, Danny told us they still manage to hang along with Dougie Poynter and his girlfriend Maddy Elmer.

“We meet up for breakfast every now and then to bring the families together,” he said.

“But everyone’s so busy it’s hard getting the eight of us plus the kids together. So we have a very big breakfast which is fun.

“Tom and Harry are ahead of me with their children, I’m behind!”

Meanwhile, Danny told us he’s very excited about introducing a whole new bunch of singing hopefuls on the new series of The Voice Kids, which is back on tonight (Saturday 15th June).

The ITV show has recently welcomed new coach Jessie J alongside originals Will I Am and Pixie Lott.

Speaking about the chemistry between the line up, Danny said: “I feel like Jessie J brings another level of energy, she’s fitted in really well.

“I was worried about whether another coach would mess up the dynamics, but having two girls and two boys has made the competition hotter.”

Explaining why he loves being on the programme so much, he added: “I get to use my story and my experience.

The Voice Kids is back on Saturday . Picture: ITV

“The kids are like sponges and want to know everything and it’s given me confidence. I was never too confident before because I didn’t think people were too bothered about my own story.

“But just to see that progress and see them develop from listening to my advice is really cool.”

The Voice Kids, Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

Danny's single Muddy Water is out now.