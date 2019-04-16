McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son. Picture: Harry Judd/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Harry Judd has opened up about the pressures of parenting, and how he didn’t feel an “instant connection” to son Kit.

Harry Judd and wife Izzy have two children together; three year old Lola and one year old Kit.

The McFly singer and his wife appear to have the picture-perfect family life everyone dreams about, however, Harry has confessed parenting hasn’t always been a walk in a park for him.

Speaking to the Mirror Online, Harry explained that when his son was born, it “wasn’t such a kind of rosy situation”.

“It was the reality of two young children 19 months apart with both of us working - it was really stressful,” he explained.

READ MORE: Experts controversially claim toddlers over the age of two shouldn't nap

Harry Judd has two children; Kit and Lola. Picture: Instagram/Harry Judd

He added: “When Lola was born it was amazing and so lovely and we were really lucky because she was a pretty easy baby but Kit was quite the opposite so it was really stressful.

"I didn't feel an instant connection with my son as well when he was born and I've spoken to quite a lot of parents who've felt that and the feelings that come with that are quite strange."

Harry is working with baby product manufacturers WaterWipes, who have launched their own documentary, #ThisIsParenting.

Speaking of the feelings he had when his son was born, Harry said: “It talks about that in the WaterWipes documentary, how you just expect to fall in love with your baby as soon as it's born and it doesn't always work like that.”

READ MORE: Parents furious with primary school after tea party is thrown only for children with perfect attendance

However, Harry went on to explain that now he is “completely besotted” with his son Kit, even though he says the first six months of his life were “some of the trickiest months for us as parents” as well as in their relationship.

He went on: “Ultimately, we're incredibly lucky and we have two happy, healthy children, we're very fortunate but that doesn't mean that it's not stressful.

“It's okay to talk about it and say it's not easy."