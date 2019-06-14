Robin Williams' son names his newborn baby in honour of his late father

Zak has tributed his late dad. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Zak Williams has paid tribute to his late dad after welcoming his first son at the age of 36.

Robin Williams’ son Zak has become a dad for the first time after welcoming a baby boy with fiancée Olivia June.

And paying homage to his late father, the 36-year-old named the new arrival McLaurin Clement Williams.

McLaurin was Robin’s middle name, and it’s thought the couple will call him Mickey for short.

The happy parents announced to People magazine that their newborn arrived on 22 May weighing in at 8lbs.

Olivia - who’s the founder and CEO of the Vina app - also took to Instagram to share a picture of the adorable baby, writing: “Introducing you to my little family!

“My fiance, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd.

“We are beyond thrilled he chose us to be his parents, and obviously think he’s the best, smartest, and cutest baby ever!!”

Explaining why they decided to keep their little one’s birth a secret for three weeks, Olivia added: "In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news.

“We've kept this news private for a number of reasons, one of which is my increasing emphasis and appreciation for living life away from social media and focusing on my offline relationships.”

And fans were quick to comment on the post, as one wrote: “Congratulations what a cute little boy Robin would be so happy🤗😍.”

“What a beautiful family congratulations 🎉,” said another, while a third added: “Congratulations to you and Zak, I’m so happy for you guys!!💞💞💞💞💞💞💞.”

Zak is the eldest son of the Mrs Doubtfire actor, who died in 2014 after taking his own life at the age of 63. He also shares Zelda, 29, and Cody, 27, with his second wife Marsha Garces.

At the time of his death, Robin's third wife Susan Schneider said in a statement: "I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken."

She added: "It is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

Robin Williams passed away in 2014. Picture: Getty Images

In 2018’s documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Zak revealed his dad sometimes felt like he wasn’t succeeding.

“His pathos was seeking to entertain to please,” he said.

“And he felt when he wasn’t doing that, he was not succeeding as a person. That was always hard to see, because in so many senses he was the most successful person I know.”