Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has been praised for her honesty after admitting she's worried about the effect baby Rex may be having on her older kids

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood in a Instagram post, admitting that she's worried about neglecting her older children following the birth of baby Rex last month.

The 29-year-old Loose Women panelist also revealed that she hadn't left the house for three weeks in the candid post, writing: "Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud.

"Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern.

Read more: Stacey Solomon has introduced the baby to the Loose Women and the pictures are adorable

"I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer.

"The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin good.

"I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting 😂 When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help... 🙏🏼."

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits breastfeeding struggles in candid photo with newborn son

Rex is Stacey's third child - first with boyfriend Joe Swash - and the couple announced the birth earlier this month.

Taking to Stacey's Instagram, Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

"We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

"I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X".