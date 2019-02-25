Megan McKenna says she DOES know what Southampton is after Celebs Go Dating clanger

Megan McKenna told Heart that she DOES know what Southampton is. Picture: HEART

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The former Towie star was mocked after she admitted she had no idea what Southampton was on last night's Celebs Go Dating.

Megan McKenna has defended her terrible geography, claiming that she was too tipsy to place Southampton on a map.

The 26-year-old had Celebs Go Dating fans in hysterics when she told a potential suitor on last night's show that she had no idea where the Solent city is.

Speaking to a hunky lad from Portsmouth, she said: "Where's that?"

He replied that it was "near Southampton", prompting her to ask: "What's Southampton?

"Sorry, I'm not very good with my geography!"

However, today she claimed that she was unable to mentally locate the seaside town as she had had "too many proseccos".

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart London Breakfast, she said: "I meant 'where is that'.

"I'd heard of that but I don't know where that is. I knew it was a place.

"I sounded so stupid, but that's just me all over. I'd had a few drinks!"

But revealing a surprising lack of coastal geography wasn't the most painful moment of Megan's Celebs Go Dating journey - it was coming face to face with her ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks.

She explained: "I had no idea Pete was going to be on the show.

Megan McKenna visited Heart London Breakfast to talk about Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Heart

"I hadn't seen him for over a year, and when we had seen each other at events we had completely ignored each other.

"I was a bit shocked when I first found out, I thought how and I going to find a man with my ex here.

"But one of the best things to come out of the show is the now I'm friends with Pete."

Megan McKenna and her ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks in January 2017. Picture: Getty

Megan added that she was relieved that the staff at the E4 dating agency didn't try and get the volatile reality couple back together - although they were forced to sit opposite each other while on dates with potential new partners.

Celebs Go Dating continues tonight on E4.