Spice Girl Mel B reveals steamy one-night romance with bandmate Geri Halliwell

24 March 2019, 10:23

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013
Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013. Picture: Getty

Scary Spice made the shock revelation to Piers Morgan during filming for his new Life Stories series

Spice Girl Mel B revealed that she and former bandmate Geri Halliwell had a wild night of passion "back in the day".

The bisexual pop star uncovered the steamy truth to Piers Morgan as she sat down with the journalist for his upcoming Life Stories series.

Explaining that "it just happened", Mel, 43, said they "giggled afterwards" but told Piers that friend Geri, 46, would “kill her” for uncovering the tryst.

Mel B, 43, uncovered the steamy truth to Piers Morgan
Mel B, 43, uncovered the steamy truth to Piers Morgan. Picture: Getty

She told Piers: “We were best friends. It just happened. Have you ever done that?”

"She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact.

“It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it," added Mel.

The confession came when Good Morning Britain presenter asked Mel: “Did you sleep with Geri?”

She nodded, which led Piers to press for more details: "So just once?" Mel replied: "Yes".

The revelation shocked the Life Stories host, who said: “This is a bombshell. A Spice Girls bombshell. You have never admitted this before have you? People are going to be fascinated."

Mel replied: “Yeah and I have said it now. All done. She is going to kill me and so is her husband.”

She added: “Hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it, because it was just a thing, a fun thing.”

View this post on Instagram

😌 @emmaleebunton @officialmelb @melaniecmusic @spicegirls

A post shared by geri 💫✨ (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Although Mel has opened up about her fluid sexuality in the past, revealing that she was in a relationship with a woman for five years, insiders claimed she feared the admission would upset Geri.

She allegedly made a phone call to Ginger Spice as soon as filming wrapped to gauge how she and husband Christian Horner, 45, would react.

A source told The Sun: “The girls all know Mel struggles to keep her mouth shut but Mel C who was in the audience was visibly horrified when it all came out.

“The tour is just two months’ away they don’t want anything jeopardising it, but there were real fears this would upset Geri’s husband and cause serious issues."

The duo are set to reunite along with Mel C and Emma Bunton this summer for the Spice World 2019 tour.

