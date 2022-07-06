Michelle Heaton says her kids 'went through things they shouldn't have' amid alcoholism battle

Michelle Heaton has opened up about her battle with alcoholism. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Heaton

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton has opened up about her struggle with alcoholism.

Michelle Heaton has opened up about how her struggle with alcoholism affected her kids, saying they 'should never have had to go through what they did'.

Listen now on Global Player: Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

The former Liberty X singer, 42, who recently celebrated one year of sobriety, has described her kids as her 'biggest supporters' in a new interview with OK! magazine.

Michelle Heaton has been sober for over a year. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Heaton

"As children, they should never have had to go through what they did," she said. "But they’ve both been amazing. We’re all each other’s biggest fans."

Michelle - who is mum to Faith, 10, and AJ, eight, with her husband Hugh Hanley - bravely checked into the Priory in April of last year after battling a battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

Opening up about her experience, she said: "I felt like a bad mother — the worst. I’m so lucky I’ve got two beautiful children.

Michelle bravely checked into The Priory last year. Picture: Instagram/Michelle Heaton

"They just want to see mummy well and they want to have ‘fun mummy’. They want me to play football with them, they want me to do their hair. It was those simple things that I wasn’t able to give them."

She added: "I never put them at risk in a physical way, but they saw me being sick and were worried about mummy and wondering why she shouted.

"And my husband wondered if I’d be alive when he woke up."