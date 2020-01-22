Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

22 January 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 12:59

Terry Jones has died aged 77 following dementia battle
Terry Jones has died aged 77 following dementia battle. Picture: PA/Getty

Terry Jones' agent has confirmed the sad news.

Terry Jones has died aged 77 after battling dementia, his family confirmed today

The actor is best known for being a member of the Monty Python team alongside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

A statement from the family reads: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

Terry Jones has died aged 77, his family confirmed today
Terry Jones has died aged 77, his family confirmed today. Picture: PA

"Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

"Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.

"We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

Terry Jones was known for being in the Monty Python
Terry Jones was known for being in the Monty Python. Picture: Getty

"We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry's wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

"We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words.

"Lovingly frosted with glucose."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Could a reconciliation be on the cards?

Courteney Cox fuels Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconciliation rumours
Holly Willoughby is wearing an amazing black dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her button black mini dress from Sandro Paris
Susanna Reid has shocked fans with her latest Twitter clip

Susanna Reid shocks fans with unrecognisable throwback news clip from 20 years ago

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden had a surprise for her 14-year-old daughter

Amanda Holden enlists Simon Cowell and entire BGT audience to sing for daughter Lexi’s 14th birthday

TV & Movies

The Rock has opened up about his dad's death

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he didn't get to say goodbye to his dad before tragic death

Trending on Heart

Rebecca Gormley appeared to be wearing a contraceptive patch in the villa

Love Island's Rebecca Gormley praised for 'contraceptive patch' - but what are they and how do they work?

Lifestyle

Here's how to get all the Love Island 2020 merchandise

Where can you buy the Love Island water bottles? All the merchandise for 2020

TV & Movies

Coronavirus is spreading across the world

UK airports screening passengers for deadly coronavirus as disease spreads to US

Lifestyle

Hollyoaks viewers were shocked by Jesse's death

Hollyoaks spoilers: Viewers devastated as Jesse dies on his wedding day in shock scenes

TV & Movies

The sketch show is definitely coming back

Little Britain 'definitely' making major TV comeback as David Walliams and Matt Lucas end feud

TV & Movies

A mum has revealed her Alexa hack to potty training

Mum reveals 'genius' way she uses Amazon Alexa to help potty train her son

Lifestyle