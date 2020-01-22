Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

Terry Jones has died aged 77 following dementia battle. Picture: PA/Getty

Terry Jones' agent has confirmed the sad news.

Terry Jones has died aged 77 after battling dementia, his family confirmed today

The actor is best known for being a member of the Monty Python team alongside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

A statement from the family reads: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

Terry Jones has died aged 77, his family confirmed today. Picture: PA

"Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

"Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.

"We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

Terry Jones was known for being in the Monty Python. Picture: Getty

"We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry's wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

"We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words.

"Lovingly frosted with glucose."