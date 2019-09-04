Nadine Coyle has SPLIT from Jason Bell after 11 years together

4 September 2019, 07:46

Nadine and Jason have split up, according to sources
Nadine and Jason have split up, according to sources. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Girls Aloud star was with American football star Jason for over a decade.

Nadine Coyle has reportedly split with her partner of 11 years and father of her child, Jason Bell after 11 years together.

The Northern Irish star, 34, realised she and Jason, 41, were leading completely separate lives in different countries, a source has claimed.

READ MORE: Kimberly Walsh SLAMS Nadine Coyle's claim that Girls Aloud were never friends

The pair have apparently parted ways after over a decade together
The pair have apparently parted ways after over a decade together. Picture: Getty

Nadine and Jason never married but considered themselves a close family unit, especially as they have a five-year-old daughter, Anaiya together.

The pair met back in 2008 when Nadine was working in the US, as Jason was a professional American football cornerback for the New York Giants, but retired following an injury shortly afterwards and qualified as a private wealth manager from Harvard University.

They met when Nadine was working in the US back in 2008
They met when Nadine was working in the US back in 2008. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter.

"They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship."

Nadine and Jason were briefly engaged between 2010 and 2011 but split for a short period before reuniting in 2013 and later welcoming Anaiya in early 2014.

Three years ago, Nadine moved back to Northern Ireland with her daughter, and Jason continued to live in America, putting a strain on the relationship.

Stunning Nadine was one of five members of Girls Aloud
Stunning Nadine was one of five members of Girls Aloud. Picture: Instagram

Although the duo never actually tied the knot, Nadine has regularly referred to Jason as her husband.

Only last month, she said: "I love to cook and hang out with my husband Jason and our daughter Anaiya.

"We’re a very close family."

The singer also added that she wouldn't rule out another child, saying that "I come from a big Irish Catholic family, which is really full on, so another one would fit in perfectly."

Nadine continued: "I probably wouldn’t even notice another one — there’s so many of us!

"I enjoyed the whole experience the first time round so if it were to happen I would be happy, but I’m not thinking about another one right now."

Heart.co.uk has contacted Nadine's representatives for comment.

