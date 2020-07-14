Breaking News

Naya Rivera dead at 33 as body is identified as Glee star

14 July 2020, 07:21

Naya Rivera's body was found on the shore of Lake Piru
Naya Rivera's body was found on the shore of Lake Piru. Picture: Instagram-Naya Rivera/ PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Glee star Naya Rivera's body was found on Monday in California, five days after she went missing.

Naya Rivera has died at the age of 33.

The actress, who was best known for playing Santana Lopez in Glee, went missing on Wednesday last week after going boating with her son.

Josey, who is four-years-old, was found alone and asleep on the boat after his mum "disappeared beneath the water".

Naya Rivera, 33, died after taking a boat out with her son, Josey
Naya Rivera, 33, died after taking a boat out with her son, Josey. Picture: Instagram/Naya Rivera

On Monday, Sheriff Bill Ayub of the Ventura County Sheriff Department said they were "confident" the body they found on the shore of Lake Piru was Naya.

He said that there was "no indication of foul play" or suicide.

The authorities have been searching for the actress for days now, after their search and rescue mission turned into a search and recovery operation.

Police said Naya mustered energy to get her son back on the boat
Police said Naya mustered energy to get her son back on the boat. Picture: Instagram/Naya Rivera

The police said that they believed Naya "mustered enough energy" to get her son back onto the boat when it started drifting, but "not enough to save herself".

Josey is reported to have told police that he and his mum went swimming and while he got back onto the boat, "his mum never made it out of the water".

Fans of the Glee actress have been paying their respects
Fans of the Glee actress have been paying their respects. Picture: PA

During an announcement made by the police, Sheriff Ayub said: "We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey.

"It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind.

"He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

"Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death."

Tributes have been pouring out online for the actress from fans, friends and co-stars.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Naya Rivera's death has left her Glee co-stars heartbroken

Naya Rivera dead: Glee stars and celebrities pay tribute to actress
Peter Andre has spoken out after Harvey Price was rushed to hospital

Peter Andre 'praying' for Harvey Price after he's rushed to intensive care
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

Who is John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, what films has she been in, who are her children and how did she die?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? And when will they return?
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer after secret two-year battle

Trending on Heart

Amelia Plummer has her own business now

Where is Amelia Plummer from Love Island Australia now?

You can fix the problem simply, using only one makeup product

Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses

Beauty

Joseph won the show in 2015

Apprentice winner's venture with Alan Sugar goes bust after racking up £2m debt
Love Island Australia's Eden Barnett has hit back at British fans

Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett begs trolls to 'stop attacking' her, two years after series
Love Island Australia season 2

Where is Dom Thomas from Love Island Australia now?