Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

20 January 2022, 14:44

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga? Picture: Netflix

Olga is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants - find out how old she is, where she's from, and what she does for a job.

If you've already polished off the first episodes of Too Hot To Handle, you'll now have met new contestant Olga Bednarska.

She entered the villa with Obi Nnadi in episode three, and took a fancy to Stevan Ritter.

Here's your need-to-know on the contestant...

Who is Olga? What's her age and job?

Olga, 24, is a personal assistant from Surrey.

Is Olga Bednarska on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @olga_bednarska.

Olga joined the cast in episode three
Olga joined the cast in episode three. Picture: Netflix

What is Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle sees a group of young singles live together for a few weeks of sun and romance, but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or get intimate in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now
Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

The series synopsis reads: "It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives.

"But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure's on, because this season, the stakes are even greater... with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever."

