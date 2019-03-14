Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh reveals she wants to throw chickenpox party so children can catch the infection

14 March 2019, 17:00

Peter Andre's wife Emily admitted she was considering throwing a chickenpox party
Alice Dear

Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh is considering throwing a chickenpox party.

The doctor, who married Peter in 2015, revealed she was thinking about organising the party to allow children to purposely get infected.

Having a ‘chickenpox party’ allows children to catch the infection while young.

The highly contagious infection has worse symptoms the older you are, which means many parents are eager for their little ones to get infected early on in their lives.

Writing in her column with OK! magazine, Emily wrote: “When it comes to chickenpox some mums throw chickenpox parties and other kids go along so they also get infected and then it's out the way.”

She added: “But I've never been invited to one so I'm thinking of taking matters into my own hands!"

Emily went on to mention that she would prefer her children didn’t catch the infection at all.

Peter’s wife revealed she is planning to have her two children, Millie and Theo, vaccinated.

The vaccination is not available on the NHS as it’s classed as only a mild illness.

Emily wrote: “It still can last for two weeks and some kids can feel really unwell with it, which obviously I'd like to try and avoid."

