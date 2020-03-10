Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly calls mum Stephanie 'a queen' in emotional International Women's Day post

Phillip and his wife Stephanie remain as a strong partnership. Picture: PA

Stephanie and Phillip's daughter took to Instagram on Sunday to praise her incredible mother.

Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly made an emotional post on International Women's Day to celebrate her mother, Stephanie.

The 27-year-old called her mum 'a queen' as she shared a lovely snap of them together in matching black dresses beaming at the camera.

Molly's post which was shared on Instagram on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

Molly captioned the picture: ""Happy #internationalwomensday To my QUEEN."

Only last month, Phillip, 57, bravely came out as gay on This Morning, and his wife of 26 years Stephanie has vowed to stay by his side.

The pair have put on an united front since Phil came out, and Stephanie

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday following Phil's announcement on This Morning just days before, Steph, 56, said: "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.”

Steph and Phil are still very close. Picture: PA

The couple, who married in 1993 have two daughters - Molly, and Ruby, 24, and Steph was full of praise over how both had handled the news.

She revealed: "We’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family have also been so supportive and will help us going forward.”

She added: “Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in taking this brave step.”

The Schofield family together. Picture: PA

The family recently went on a trip together to Paris at the end of February and documented their time away on Instagram.

Youngest daughter Ruby posted a snap of her with her sister and parents posing by a light feature with a red heart in the middle to her 90,000 followers.

It attracted over 23,000 likes and dozens of comments from supporters, including Holly Willoughby who commented "Gorgeous".