This Morning host Phillip Schofield lands huge £1million pay rise, but Holly Willoughby will soon overtake him

23 September 2019, 15:59

Phillip Schofield's salary has doubled from last year, but Holly Willoughby isn't far behind. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield’s salary has more than doubled since last year, it has been reported.

Phillip Schofield is one of British TV’s biggest earners thanks to his roles hosting This Morning as well as Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby.

From last year, Phil’s salary has only increased to £1.73million thanks to his many projects.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the increase of £927,000 to his previous £803,000 salary is all down to his newer role on TV show 5 Gold Rings as well as his partnership with Waitrose.

However, Phillip’s co-star Holly Willoughby is actually set to overtake his earnings with an even higher annual salary.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly paid the same for their roles hosting This Morning. Picture: PA
Philly's salary has had a huge increase thanks to other TV roles and commercial deals. Picture: ITV

The blonde beauty is set to make more than good friend Phil thanks to her role last year on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, where she filled in for Ant McPartlin alongside Dec.

Holly is also reportedly making the same figure from This Morning as Phillip Schofield, after she got a £200,000 pay rise in 2017.

As well as this, Holly also owns a company alongside her husband, Dan Baldwin.

Holly and husband Dan's company reportedly bought in £1.7million last year. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Their company is said to have bought in a huge £1.7million last year, which is double the £950,000 they made the year before.

Other projects bringing in the big bucks for Holly include her clothing line with Marks & Spencer, her role on Celebrity Juice and other partnerships including Garnier.

