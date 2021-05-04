Pink emotionally tells Mark Wright she 'rewrote her will' as she battled covid last year

Pink joined Mark Wright for a very special show on Heart. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

The Who Knew singer told Heart that she was so poorly with the killer virus that she feared the worst.

Pink bravely opened up about her coronavirus fight last night, admitting she was so ill she believed she would die.

Speaking to Mark Wright for a special Pink takeover of his Heart show, she revealed that she went as far as rewriting her will.

She said: "It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will. I thought it was over for us.

"I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her’.

"It was really, really scary and really bad."

The 41-year-old and her young son Jameson, then 3, contracted the virus in March last year, but her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow were not infected.

And as well as wanting to get her affairs in order should the worst happen, the terrifying health scare also inspired Pink’s new song, All I Know So Far.

Read more: Pink tests positive for coronavirus

She explained: "As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?'

"And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'"

Pink’s two-week coronavirus hell also prompted her to donate $1m to emergency services in her native US and urge her fans to "take the virus seriously and to stay home".