Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

Pink has opened up on suffering "several" miscarriages. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Pink has opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages throughout her life: “You feel like your body hates you.”

Pink has revealed she had a miscarriage when she was only 17-years-old.

The Walk Me Home and So What singer opened up about her painful experience in an interview, where the mum of two explained: “You feel like your body is broken.”

Talking to USA Today, Pink spoke about one of the songs on her new album, Hurts 2B Human, called “Happy” where she sings: “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

She explained: “The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage.”

Pink now has two children; Jameson and Willow. Picture: Getty

She added: “And I was going to have that child.”

Pink continued: “But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

The singer went on to explain that she has since had “several” miscarriages.

Pink explained how she felt that her body "hated" her. Picture: PA

“I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I’ve always written that way,” she said.

Pink now has two children with husband Carey Hart; Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart.