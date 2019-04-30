Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

30 April 2019, 11:02

Pink has opened up on suffering "several" miscarriages
Pink has opened up on suffering "several" miscarriages. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Pink has opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages throughout her life: “You feel like your body hates you.”

Pink has revealed she had a miscarriage when she was only 17-years-old.

The Walk Me Home and So What singer opened up about her painful experience in an interview, where the mum of two explained: “You feel like your body is broken.”

Talking to USA Today, Pink spoke about one of the songs on her new album, Hurts 2B Human, called “Happy” where she sings: “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

She explained: “The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage.”

Pink now has two children; Jameson and Willow
Pink now has two children; Jameson and Willow. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Pink reveals why she won't post pictures of her children online anymore

She added: “And I was going to have that child.”

Pink continued: “But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

The singer went on to explain that she has since had “several” miscarriages.

Pink explained how she felt that her body "hated" her
Pink explained how she felt that her body "hated" her. Picture: PA

“I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I’ve always written that way,” she said.

Pink now has two children with husband Carey Hart; Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Belfast Premiere for Game of Thrones

Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan praised for breastfeeding her baby on the Game of Thrones set
Kelly Brook looked sensational in the floral dress

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral dress and black boots
The uniquely detailed black dress turned heads

Lily Collins stuns in black Elie Saab gown at the premiere of the new Ted Bundy film

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle

Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

TV & Movies

The Russian dancer has paid tribute to her Strictly co-stars on Instagram.

Katya Jones posts emotional Instagram tribute to Strictly co-stars amid 'axe' claims

TV & Movies

Netflix have a giant selection of titles dropping on the streaming service next month

New to Netflix May 2019: Lucifer Season 4 and The Last Summer are among the new titles dropping next month