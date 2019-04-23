Pink reveals why she won't post pictures of her children on social media anymore

By Mared Parry

The singer spoke out on The Ellen Show about her decision to not post pictures of her two children from now on

Pink has spoken out about her decision not to post any pictures of her children online anymore.

The furious poster posted a rant in the caption of an image of two children - Willow and Jameson - as she'd previously uploaded the same picture without any censoring of her son's genitals and had been subjected to a lot of online trolling.

The chart-topping singer and mum-of-two took down the original image, and re-uploaded with a black scribble over her son's penis, and disabled all comments for that particular post.

The new post's caption reads"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there.

"Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?

"As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.

"I deleted it because you’re all f****g disgusting.

"And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives.

"There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh.

"Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

Pink pictured with husband Carey Hart and their two children. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Pink said: "People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn't have a diaper on and how dare I and just like some of the nastiest things.

"I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family, it's my proudest moment.

"I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've done in my whole life and I just won't share them anymore, I won't do it.

"I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."

On The Ellen Show, Pink (real name Alecia Moore) spoke about another post of hers, a clip of Jameson playing with toy cars.

In the video you hear her son shouting "dammit!", which Pink found funny, but some of her fans did not.

She continued:"So many people on social media go in on me all the time and this one, some people were like, 'Nice language, I'm sure that came from you' and 'What kind of a mother do you think you are?'

"Then somebody wrote, 'I'm a speech pathologist at the university of blah blah blah and I thought his... timing was just perfect. You have a very smart kid.' "And I'm just reading like, 'I don't understand positivity'."