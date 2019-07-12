Pink slams 'parenting police' in picture of daughter Willow, 7, playing in sprinklers with no helmet

Pink has hit back at mum-shamers on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Pink has been targeted by cruel trolls for an innocent Instagram video of her daughter Willow playing in the garden

Pink has hit back at the 'parenting police' on Instagram by posting a video of her daughter Willow, 7, playing in some sprinklers without a helmet.

The singer, 39, wrote a sarcastic caption alongside the sweet vid - in response to the fact that she's been repeatedly mum-shamed on the social media site.

She wrote: "Here’s a picture of my child running through water.

"It wasn’t even filtered.

"What a waste of water.

"And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"

Pink has repeatedly been blasted on Instagram for her parenting choices.

Back in January, she posted a photo of her two-year-old son Jameson Moon in which his genitals were visible.

After extensive trolling from her followers, she hit back with: "There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?

"As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper."

“I deleted it because you’re all f-ing disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives.

"There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh."

