Pregnancy news: When is Shay Mitchell's due date and who is the Pretty Little Liars star's boyfriend?

The Pretty Little liars star is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Pretty Little Liars star Shay is pregnant with her first child with long-term boyfriend Matte and she recently announced the amazing news.

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell has recently announced the news that she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel are expecting their first child.

But what do we know about the baby's gender, the date of birth and its father? We reveal all...

When did Shay announce the pregnancy?

Shay announced her pregnancy on June 28th on her Instagram with a stunning post of her topless with her hair slicked back in a bun.

She captioned the image "Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?"

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars and You actress has previously spoken out about the miscarriage she suffered from in 2018 and how it impacted her mental health.

What is the baby's due date and gender?

As it's so early on, we don't have much to go off when it comes to details about the baby.

However, she has said in her YouTube video that she has learned a lot about herself over the past six months, which implies she is around six months pregnant.

So if this is the case, we should expect the little arrival at around October 2019.

Who is Matte Babel, the baby's father?

Shay has been with the baby's father, Matte for over two years but keeps their relationship relatively low-key.

Matte was a eporter for Entertainment Tonight Canada when he and Shay first met, but is now heavily involved with Ransom Music Group and DreamCrew, a management and entertainment group that manages Drake's career and portfolio.

He is 38-years-old and is also Canadian, like Shay.

The pair started dating around January 2017 and have been going strong ever since.