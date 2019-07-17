Rachel Riley reveals her blossoming bump in a green bikini on Spanish "babymoon"

The Countdown presenter, 33, posed for a string of sweet snaps while on vacation with new hubby Pasha Kovalev. Picture: Instagram / Rachel Riley

The Countdown presenter shows off her growing bump on social media with a string of sweet vacation snaps

Rachel Riley has given fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump by posting a gorgeous photo of herself in a green bikini on holiday in Spain.

The Countdown presenter, 33, shared the sun-soaked snaps while taking some time out with her new husband Pasha Kovalev, 39, following the couple's secret wedding in Las Vegas.

Also sharing pictures of the pair looking loved-up at a museum, the pregnant star beaming on a hillside above a beach and the Russian dancer's attempt at making his wife a comfy spot in the sand, she captioned the post: "The new joys of pregnant married life - Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day!

"Thanks for the @dock_and_bay beach stuff Deborah Meaden, absolutely loving my poncho!"

The beaming duo, who first revealed they were expecting a baby back in May via a Countdown conundrum, enjoyed their "babymoon" in Bilbao together and told fans they were now "half-way".

The European trip comes just weeks after Rachel announced she had married ex-Strictly partner Pasha in a private ceremony in America.

Taking to social media to share the news, she wrote next to a string of wedding emojis: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

Since meeting on the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, love has blossomed for the couple.

Weeks after being eliminated from the show, the Oxford brainbox announced she had split from childhood sweetheart Jamie Gilbert after 16 months of marriage.

In September 2014, the couple confirmed their relationship and it has since gone from strength to strength.

Rachel previously said of her husband: "Pasha’s gorgeous, he’s amazing when you need a bit of support that’s when you know you’re with the nice person. He’s a good egg."

And it seems Pasha is equally head over heels for his wife as the Strictly professional has since quit the show to "focus on their relationship", according to reports.

In February he released a statement that read: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals and lifting 1 glitter ball, it’s time for me to find a new challenge and so I’ve decided to make last year – my final season on Strictly.

"I’ve had 8 fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is."