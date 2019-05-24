Rachel Riley announces she's expecting her first baby Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

24 May 2019, 16:48 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 16:53

Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on Twitter
Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/Rachel Riley

A congratulations is in order for Countdown's Rachel Riley and her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev!

Rachel Riley has announced that she's pregnant with her first baby.

Announcing the news on Twitter, she shared a photo of her cradling her bump alongside the countdown letters spelling 'RTINYMATE'.

Read more: Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture

She captioned the adorable snap: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have till December to work it out! We’re over the moon excited ".

Her followers rushed to offer their congratulations, including Richard Osmon who shared an anagram of 'Congratulations' in reference to Countdown.

Read more: Marnie Simpson pregnant: when is her baby due and who is her boyfriend Casey Johnson?

Stacey Dooley also sent her well-wishes, writing: "💕💕💕💫💫💫 congrats!!!".

Rachel and Pasha met when they starred on Strictly Come Dancing together, and they later became a couple.

Speaking about when they got together to GQ, she said that they didn't get together 'for a long time' after they met, adding: "Because I was married when we did Strictly.”

They officially confirmed their relationship in 2014.

