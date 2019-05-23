TOWIE star Chloe Lewis announces pregnancy
23 May 2019, 09:30 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 09:36
Chloe Lewis has announced that she's expecting her first baby!
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis has announced she's expecting her first baby.
Taking to Instagram, she shared an ultrasound picture with the caption: "Half me, half you ♥️".
Fans were quick to offer their congratulations in the comment section, with one writing: "Massive congratulations to you and your other half....xxxx 💕💕".
Another added: "Wow congratulations xx".
And a third wrote: "Omg congratulations well happy for u ❤️".
This will be Chloe and her stockbroker boyfriend Danny Flasher's first baby. The couple have been dating for two years.
