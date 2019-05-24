Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture

Joe Swash revealed he and Stacey have had a boy. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have welcomed their first baby together, a baby boy.

Stacey Solomon gave birth on Thursday 23rd May with her partner Joe Swash by her side.

The Loose Women star and Joe announced the news with a beautiful and natural Instagram picture showing Stacey holding her newborn baby.

Now, Joe has revealed the sex of the baby, announcing they have had a boy.

Sharing a new picture with the little one, he wrote: "Good morning son xx."

Stacey Solomon gave birth this week to a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

This is the third picture Joe has shared of the newborn so far.

In the latest snap, Joe is beaming as he places a kiss on his son's adorable foot.

It was Joe who announced the birth of their son on Thursday, sharing a picture on his and Stacey's social media, captioning it with a loving tribute to his partner and new baby.

He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

Joe Swash appears to be ecstatic at the new arrival. Picture: Instagram

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

He went on: “I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

The couple were praised for sharing a realistic picture from a birth, including the blood-splattered towel from labour.

Fans rushed to congratulate them on posting a natural and "beautiful" image for others.