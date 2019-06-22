Ryan Thomas PROPOSES to Lucy Mecklenburgh on romantic Italian getaway

22 June 2019, 14:53

Ryan Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh during a romantic break in Italy.
Ryan Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh during a romantic break in Italy. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star flashes her huge diamond ring on social media as the couple announce their engagement

Ryan Thomas has proposed to girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh over a romantic dinner during their dreamy holiday in Positano, Italy.

The former Corrie actor, 35, popped the question last night with a huge yellow and white diamond sparkler as the two dined in a picturesque garden overlooking Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the ex-TOWIE star, 27, shared a snap of the loved-up moment with her 1.4 million followers, captioning the photo: "I said YES."

View this post on Instagram

I said YES 💍❤️

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

Lucy, who has been dating Ryan for two years, also shared snippets of the magical evening via her Instagram Stories.

The reality star, who was previously engaged to ex-boyfriend Mario Falcone, gave fans a closer look at the glittering engagement ring, plus a sneak peek at how the proposal played out.

Posting videos of the duo on a private boat, followed by shots of a candle-lit terrace complete with flowers and the most incredible view, the fitness star wrote: "I still had no idea!!!"

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the family @lucymeck1 💍❤️

A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the romantic picture, sending messages of congratulations to the newly-engaged couple.

Lady Kitty Spencer wrote: "Congratulations beautiful @lucymeck1," followed by Iwan Thomas, who added: "Made my day, great news," next to a love heart emoji.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have been dating for two years.
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have been dating for two years. Picture: Getty

The couple, who met on TV show Survival Of The Fittest, have been on Lucy's "dream holiday" since jetting off earlier this week.

Posting sun-soaked snaps on social media since landing in southern Italy, the bride-to-be told fans: "Well it’s safe to say @ryanthomas84 has planned my dream holiday!"

She added: "I’ve wanted to come to the Amalfi Coast for years and so far it’s even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined!!

"Our first stop is this stunning villa in Ravello. I’m not sure he can beat this place but I’m excited to see where the next surprise location is!!!"

The news comes just a day after fans speculated Ryan was about to get down on one knee after whisking Lucy away on a surprise holiday.

It seems they were right!

