Ryan Thomas 'broke down' after seeing video of Lucy Mecklenburgh 'kissing' another man

Ryan and Lucy got together in 2017. Picture: Getty

Lucy was filmed getting close to a male friend while on holiday in Dubai

Ryan Thomas reportedly broke down in tears when he saw the video of his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh kissing and holding hands with a man while on holiday in Dubai.

In the video, Lucy can be seen getting close with the male friend, who has now been unmasked as millionaire Bulk Powders boss Adam Rossiter, in a nightclub.

Sources told the Mail Online that Lucy, who has been in a relationship with Ryan since 2017, was "rubbing the inside of his leg" and that the pair "left two minutes apart".

And now sources have claimed that the footage left Ryan 'devastated'.

"Ryan burst into tears when he watched the video of Lucy with the mystery man and feared the worst," a source told The Sun.

"She explained he’s just a friend and said she would never be so silly as Ryan’s mate was in Dubai at the same time.

"He is convinced that there’s more to it than the video shows, but Lucy insists she has nothing to apologise for.

Lucy earlier this week hit back at reports she'd been unfaithful, tweeting: Since when has saying goodbye to a friend turned into a cosy night out?! #ridiculous".

However, fans weren't convinced by her explanation.

One tweeted: "I don’t say goodbye to ppl like that".

Another added: "She’s all over him in that video. Poor Ryan he defo doesn’t deserve to be treated that way.'

And a third wrote: "To be fair you have got 'previous' for mugging guys off. That was not a 'goodbye', much more. If I had seen my partner behaving like that it would be 'lonely this Christmas'. Hope Ryan kept receipts for crimbo pressies".

Ryan and Lucy got together after meeting on Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

The controversy comes just days after Ryan and Lucy sparked engagement rumours after fans thought they spotted a ring on her finger in an Instagram post.

Opening up about marriage plans to OK! Magazine this week, Ryan said: "She’s always dropping hints about what she wants to happen. I think Lucy wants me to propose next year!"

