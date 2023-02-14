S Club 7 reunion tour: How old are all seven members now?

S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

S Club 7 then and now: How the ultimate pop group S Club 7 have evolved as we celebrate their 25th anniversary.

You heard it right, S Club 7 are reuniting for their 25th anniversary and will be heading out on tour at the end of the year.

This means it’s time to grab your cargo pants, thin scarves and retro caps, because things are about to get very 90s in here.

On Monday (13th February), the iconic pop band - made up of Rachel Stevens Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole - will be getting back together.

But how old are the S Club 7 members and how can I get tickets? Here’s what we know…

S Club 7 were on The One Show. Picture: BBC

How old are S Club 7 members now?

It’s been 25 years since S Club 7 released their first single, which means the members have grown up a lot since they first got together.

Rachel Stevens is now 44-years-old, Jo O’Meara is 43-years-old, Hannah Spearritt is 41-years-old and Tina Barrett is 46-years-old.

Meanwhile, Bradley McIntosh is 41-years-old, Jon Lee is 40-years-old and Paul Cattermole is 45-years-old.

Formed by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, S Club 7 first formed in 1998 before releasing their number-one debut single, “Bring it All Back”, the following year.

S Club 7 were formed in 1998 and have now reunited. Picture: Alamy

They went on to have huge hits such as S Club Party, Don't Stop Movin', Have You Ever and Never Had A Dream Come True, as well as starring in their own TV series, Miami 7.

The show mirrored events that were going on in their lives, including Hannah and Paul's relationship and him leaving the band.

By the time they split in 2003, S Club 7 had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

S Club 7 tickets will be on sale this month. Picture: Alamy

The tour spans over 11 dates and ends with a huge show at London’s O2 Arena, with the band announcing the news with a statement.

They said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

Full list of S Club 7 reunion tour dates:

13th October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14th October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16th October – Dublin, 3Arena

18th October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19th October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20th October – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21st October – Manchester, AO Arena

23rd October – Cardiff, International Arena

24th October – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26th October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28th October – London, The O2

