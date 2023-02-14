S Club 7 reunion tour: How old are all seven members now?

14 February 2023, 12:02 | Updated: 14 February 2023, 13:05

S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon
S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

S Club 7 then and now: How the ultimate pop group S Club 7 have evolved as we celebrate their 25th anniversary.

You heard it right, S Club 7 are reuniting for their 25th anniversary and will be heading out on tour at the end of the year.

This means it’s time to grab your cargo pants, thin scarves and retro caps, because things are about to get very 90s in here.

On Monday (13th February), the iconic pop band - made up of Rachel Stevens Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole - will be getting back together.

But how old are the S Club 7 members and how can I get tickets? Here’s what we know…

S Club 7 were on The One Show
S Club 7 were on The One Show. Picture: BBC

How old are S Club 7 members now?

It’s been 25 years since S Club 7 released their first single, which means the members have grown up a lot since they first got together.

Rachel Stevens is now 44-years-old, Jo O’Meara is 43-years-old, Hannah Spearritt is 41-years-old and Tina Barrett is 46-years-old.

Meanwhile, Bradley McIntosh is 41-years-old, Jon Lee is 40-years-old and Paul Cattermole is 45-years-old.

Formed by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, S Club 7 first formed in 1998 before releasing their number-one debut single, “Bring it All Back”, the following year.

S Club 7 were formed in 1998 and have now reunited
S Club 7 were formed in 1998 and have now reunited. Picture: Alamy

They went on to have huge hits such as S Club Party, Don't Stop Movin', Have You Ever and Never Had A Dream Come True, as well as starring in their own TV series, Miami 7.

The show mirrored events that were going on in their lives, including Hannah and Paul's relationship and him leaving the band.

By the time they split in 2003, S Club 7 had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

S Club 7 tickets will be on sale this month
S Club 7 tickets will be on sale this month. Picture: Alamy

The tour spans over 11 dates and ends with a huge show at London’s O2 Arena, with the band announcing the news with a statement.

They said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

Full list of S Club 7 reunion tour dates:

  • 13th October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 14th October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • 16th October – Dublin, 3Arena
  • 18th October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 19th October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 20th October – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 21st October – Manchester, AO Arena
  • 23rd October – Cardiff, International Arena
  • 24th October – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 26th October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 28th October – London, The O2

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Radfords have experienced multiple power blackouts at home.

Britain's biggest family The Radfords left in darkness during multiple power blackouts

S Club 7 tickets revealed

S Club 7 tickets 2023: Watch the reunion tour in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

Lilt has been rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Lilt axed after 50 years as popular drink gets Fanta rebrand

Food & Drink

Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby share a sweet connection through the names of their daughters

Holly Willoughby has a sweet link to Stacey Solomon's baby daughter Belle

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby name

Stacey Solomon reveals adorable meaning behind Disney-themed baby name Belle

Would you get fed up if your neighbour kept parking like this?

'My neighbours park so close to my front door I struggle to get out of the house'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos

Stacey Solomon shares adorable update on home birth of daughter

ITV reveals Romance Retreat villa

The Romance Retreat: 'Middle aged' Love Island's release date, how to apply and host

TV & Movies

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies