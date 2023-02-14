S Club 7 tickets 2023: Watch the reunion tour in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

14 February 2023, 13:01

How to get tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour 2023 including arenas in Manchester and Glasgow...

S Club 7 fans rejoice, because the icons of the 90s are back for a special tour later this year.

Made up of Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Paul Cattermole, the band will be back on stage together for the first time since 2015.

In a statement, the stars said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

So, how can you get tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour and when is it? Here’s what we know…

S Club 7 reunion tour dates

  • 13th October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 14th October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • 16th October – Dublin, 3Arena
  • 18th October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 19th October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 20th October – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 21st October – Manchester, AO Arena
  • 23rd October – Cardiff, International Arena
  • 24th October – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 26th October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 28th October – London, The O2
S Club 7 reunion tour tickets

Tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

You can sign up for the presale at gigsandtours.com, when tickets will go on sale two days earlier on Wednesday 15th February.

It’s unclear how much the tickets will cost, but we’re expecting them to range from affordable, to very expensive in the front rows.

Forming in 1998, S Club 7 are known for their incredible songs such as Bring it All Back, S Club Party and Don’t Stop Movin.

They split in 2003 with 11 singles and more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, before briefly reuniting in 2015.

