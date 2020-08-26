Breaking News

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding reveals she is battling advanced breast cancer

Sarah Harding has revealed the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Sarah Harding announced the heartbreaking news on her social media as friends and fans supported the star.

Sarah Harding is battling breast cancer, the Girls Aloud star has revealed.

Sarah, 38, announced the news on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, telling fans she is fighting 'as hard as she can'.

The singer – who was in the girlband with Cheryl, Nadine, Nicola and Kimberly – said she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year.

Sarah Harding said that the cancer has spread to other parts of her body. Picture: Instagram/Sarah Harding

She added that two weeks ago she was told the cancer had advanced to other parts of her body.

Sarah said she is currently undergoing chemotherapy as she shared a picture of herself in hospital.

Sarah's friends and former bandmates have been showing their love and support for the star, with Nadine Coyle commenting: "I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!"

Cheryl also broke her silence on the news, tweeting a broken-heart emoji.

The Girls Aloud singer is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Picture: Getty

Sarah's full post reads: "Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Sending you all so much love….xx."