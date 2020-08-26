Girls Aloud's Cheryl and Nadine Coyle respond to Sarah Harding's breast cancer announcement

Sarah Harding's former bandmates have reacted to her sad breast cancer news. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Cheryl and Nadine Coyle have responded to Sarah Harding after she spoke out about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding revealed the sad news that she’s been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

The 38-year-old took to her social media accounts to tell fans that she has been battling the illness since earlier this year, and it has now spread.

"I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo.

She then thanked NHS staff, her family and friends for support, adding that she was "trying to keep positive".

And Sarah’s former Girls Aloud bandmates have been quick to respond, with Cheryl simply posting a broken heart emoji on Twitter.

This is the first time Cheryl has Tweeted since May.

Nadine Coyle also commented on Sarah’s post, saying she is ‘here all the way’.

She said: “I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑⭐️⭐️⭐️”

Plenty more of Sarah’s friends also offered their support, with Steps’ Ian H Watkins writing: “Sending HUGE ❤️❤️❤️ Stay Strong xx We’re all behind you xx 💪🏻💪🏻,” while TOWIE’s Jess Wright added a string of heart emojis.

Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are seemingly yet to publicly respond to the news.

Girls Aloud shot to fame in 2002 as a contestant on Popstars: The Rivals and the group had a string of hits.

After going their separate ways for a short while, the band reunited in 2012 to release and tour a greatest hits album, but announced their split in 2013.

Sarah went on to appear in Run for Your Wife, and St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, as well as winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Girls Aloud formed in 2002. Picture: PA Images

Read Sarah’s statement in full:

"Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I've not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on.

There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn't my intention.

But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on.

In the meantime I hope you'll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx".

