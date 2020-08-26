Chantelle Houghton says she 'still loves' ex husband Preston as she invites him to second wedding

Chantelle and Preston met during Celebrity Big Brother 2006. Picture: Getty/Instagram - Chantelle Houghton

By Alice Dear

Chantelle Houghton is set to tie the knot again, and ex husband Preston will be part of the wedding party.

Chantelle Houghton, 37, got engaged during lockdown to boyfriend Michael Strutt, 35, after only three months together.

Chantelle was originally married to Ordinary Boys star Preston, who she met during Celebrity Big Brother back in 2006.

Following their stint in the house, the couple got married but sadly split less than a year later.

Now, Chantelle is planning her wedding to Michael for 2022, and she says ex Preston will be invited.

READ NOW: Big Brother 7's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are still married and have three children

Chantelle Houghton got engaged during lockdown to boyfriend Michael Strutt. Picture: Instagram- Chantelle Houghton

Talking to The Sun, the reality star said she "still loves" her ex-husband and that she feels "lucky" to have gone through what she did with Preston.

She explained: “Preston is a one-off person. What we had was real back then and I still love him so much.

“I feel so lucky to have gone through what I did with him. Our relationship was completely real but we were so young.

“It was so long ago and when I look back, I can’t believe how brave I was going on Celebrity Big Brother then going off to marry."

Chantelle and Preston married after their stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

She went on: “At the time it was obviously amazing but now I am older, I have realised what true love is.

“Right now, I couldn’t be happier. I have met Michael and he is so perfect for me.”

Chantelle said she still loves Preston and he will be invited to the wedding. Picture: Getty

Speaking of her new romance, Chantelle said she moved in with Michael as soon as lockdown started, and they got closer.

She explained that he proposed one night when she was making spaghetti bolognese, and at first she thought it was a joke.

“Once I realised he had the ring and everything, of course I said yes", Chantelle said: "The proposal couldn’t have been any simpler, which I really like.

“I know it’s early days but when you know, you just know. He is not interested in the whole limelight thing, which I really love.

“And I know he really loves me. I can always be my absolute self with him — which is something I have never felt before.

“It has all been a natural organic process with us. It just feels so real and raw. I love that I can always be stupid around him. I know I have found a good one.”

Chantelle and Michael have been together for three months. Picture: Instagram-Chantelle Houghton

Chantelle said Preston contacted her to congratulate her on the news and asked if he has an invite, to which she said "of course!"

Chantelle added that Michael is "fine with it all" and that he "understands what it is".

READ MORE: Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now? Pete, Nikki, Grace, Mikey and more