Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

25 March 2019, 16:03

Scarlett has shared a throwback snap with social media followers
Scarlett has shared a throwback snap with social media followers. Picture: Getty

Fans begged Scarlett to take part in the next Strictly Come Dancing series as she embraced her dance pro past

Scarlett Moffatt has given fans a throwback glimpse at her ballroom dancing youth.

The Gogglebox star, 28, shared the picture on her Instagram account and instantly had fans begging her to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Scarlett captioned the shot: "14 year throwback to my ballroom dancing days. Ahhh how I miss Strictly! Also imagine going into school with this much fake tan on in 2004. I based this dress on my true heroine Belle."

Scarlett Moffatt has had fans begging her to join Strictly Come Dancing
Scarlett Moffatt has had fans begging her to join Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram / ScarlettMoffatt

One fan put: "We need you to be in the next Strictly line-up!"

Another said: "Would love to see you on Strictly."

In the throwback snap, Scarlett looks glamorous in a bold yellow gown which she claimed was a loving homage to her favourite animated character, Belle from Disney's 1991 animation, Beauty and the Beast.

Scarlett has previously told The Mirror that she would be keen to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, explaining: "I'm not exclusive to ITV, so I can do what I want. I've always loved Strictly - I'd love to be on it."

READ MORE: Who is Scarlett Moffatt? Gogglebox star's boyfriend, net worth and weight loss journey revealed

Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet
Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

