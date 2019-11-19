Scarlett Moffatt 'dropped from dream job’ on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly been axed from Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt won’t be appearing on next year’s series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016, Scarlett Moffatt landed her ‘dream job’ on Saturday Night Takeaway.

But after two years hosting, now it’s been revealed that the 29-year-old won’t be appearing on Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s prime time TV show in 2020.

An ITV spokesman told The Mirror: “Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

"We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission”.

Scarlett appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway for two years. Picture: PA Images

An ITV source reportedly added: “Show bosses are planning lots of new and exciting features for the 2020 series alongside the return of viewer favourites.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt hits back after controversial new show British Tribe Next Door is slammed as ‘inappropriate’

"Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature in the new series but she’s not being replaced. It will be just Ant and Dec and Stephen Mulhern who will return to host Ant vs Dec.”

After it was announced Scarlett would be joining SNT, she admitted it was a ‘dream come true’ to be working alongside her presenting heroes.

She said at the time: "I've watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember, I'm such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all-time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

The Gogglebox star became friends with Ant and Dec after she met them during her stint in the Jungle.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt reveals ‘vile’ bodyshaming letter which was sent to her house

She has also co-hosted spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Extra Camp for the past two years but was replaced by Emily Atack and Adam Thomas for this series.

She tweeted: “For three years I have enjoyed a jungle life, being crowned Queen of the Jungle and having the greatest time presenting Extra Camp with Swashy and Joel who I now class as best friends."

Speaking about her recent show ‘The British Tribe Next Door’, she added: “But I have got a project that I’ve been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon. And because of this, unfortunately, I will not be presenting this year’s Extra Camp but I will certainly be tuning in. LONG LIVE THE JUNGLE.”

Scarlett later opened up about the reason she decided not to go to Australia, admitting she didn’t like being away from home during the festive period.

She said: "It was a conscious decision because I've been in Australia for the past three years and you only get back home a couple of days before Christmas."