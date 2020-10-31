Sean Connery dead: James Bond actor dies aged 90

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. Picture: Getty Images

James Bond actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.

Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90, his family has said.

According to the BBC, Sir Sean died last night in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas.

While his cause of death is yet to be announced, it is believed the actor had been unwell for some time.

Friends and fans have rushed to social media to send their condolences.

One wrote: "Sir #SeanConnery thank you for all the memorable films."

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. Picture: Getty Images

"RIP Sean Connery... a real sad day. Goodbye and thanks for the amazing films and the best Bond ever," said another.

A third wrote: "Rest in peace sir #SeanConnery ! Great man, great actor and a life-long favourite! Your legend will live on in eternity! May the Light shine bright upon your further path!"

The Scottish actor was best known for playing James Bond and was the first star to play the role of 007 on the big screen in 1962's Dr No.

His other Bond films include From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967).

He also played the role in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

After his role as 007, the star had roles in The Man Who Would Be King (1975), Time Bandits (1981) and Steven Spielberg’s 1989 sequel Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Sir Sean career went on to win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.