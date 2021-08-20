Sean Lock fans want comedian's book The Tiger Who Came for a Pint published

By Alice Dear

Sean Lock first revealed the parody book during an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and now fans want it published in his memory.

It was earlier this week that Sean Lock's team revealed the beloved comedian had passed away at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.

And while friends, family and fans continue to grieve the 8 Out of 10 Cats star, people are campaigning to keep his legacy going by publishing a parody novel he put together.

Sean first revealed The Tiger Who Came For A Pint during an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, having said on a later episode: "I've noticed that a very easy was to turn a dollar is kid's books. They're all at it, everyone is at it.

"And I has a successful bash at it with my 'The Tiger Who Came for a Pint'."

Sean Lock first revealed the parody book on an episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Picture: Channel 4

He went on: "I thought I am going to get into the kid's book market, it's easy, it's a piece of p**s. I recon I can write them quicker than they can read them."

During the first reveal of The Tiger Who Came For A Pint, Sean joked: "It's a lovely story, it mixes up two of my favourite things, which is tigers and alcohol."

Fans want the book to be published in honour of Sean Lock, with proceeds going to Cancer Research. Picture: Channel 4

He read the story aloud on the show: “There was once a tiger who fancied a pint – not Carling, of course, that was too weak and too gassy. He wanted a pint that packs a punch, like Stella or Kronenbourg.”

“The tiger was thirsty and needed something to wash down the zookeeper he’d just eaten.

“He liked the atmosphere of Wetherspoon’s, plus he was barred from The King’s Head for mauling the darts team.”

The story goes on to explain that the tiger gets so drunk he ends up urinating on the bar before struggling to find a cab back to the zoo.

Because the cabs don't take tigers, he claims he is actually a human wearing a tiger onesie.

Fans have been campaigning for the book to be published in Sean's honour, with the money going to Cancer Research.

One fan said on the matter: "In honour of Sean Lock, I think we need to make 'The Tiger Who came For A Pint' a reality."

Another said: "I've been thinking exactly the same. I'd buy it and I'm sure plenty of people would. It'd be a great tribute to Sean, and could raise money for Cancer charities."