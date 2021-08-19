Jason Manford shares last text he sent to Sean Lock as he urges people to check in on their friends

Jason Manford has paid tribute to his friend. Picture: Alamy/Twitter/Jason Manford

It was announced yesterday that Sean Lock had died aged 58 after a battle with cancer.

Jason Manford has shared a text he sent to his friend Sean Lock two weeks before he tragically died of cancer.

Paying tribute to his friend, Jason, his friend and fellow comedian, shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, urging people to check on their friends.

Writing alongside the post, Jason said: "I’m absolutely gutted about this.

"So heartbroken for his wife and children.

"One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats."

I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did. If you’ve a friend who’ve you not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time. RIP Sean ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lePue0mRYw — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) August 18, 2021

The text read: "Hi Sean, hope you and your family are doing okay. Did Countdown last week and missed having you there.

"I often think back to my days on Cats with you & how much I appreciated working with you, the buzz I’d get on the rare occasion something I said would make you laugh!

"Anyway, just wanted to check in and wish you and your family all the best. Lots of love and hopefully see you soon."

Sean Locke passed away aged 58. Picture: Alamy

It was announced yesterday that Sean had passed away aged 58 of cancer, with his agent confirming that he died at home with his family around him.

A statement from Sean's agent to PA read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."