Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58 following battle with cancer

Sean Lock has died following a battle with cancer. Picture: Alamy/Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Sean Lock, best known for his role on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and sitcom 15 Storeys High, has passed away at home.

Sean Lock has died at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.

The comedian and actor was best known for his role on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats as well as sitcom 15 Storeys High.

Sean, who is married to Anoushka Nara Giltsoff who he shares three children with, passed away at home with his family by his side.

Sean Lock was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Sean's agent to PA read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean Lock has a wife and three children, two daughters and one son. Picture: Alamy

Tributes from fans and Sean's co-stars have started pouring in, with close friend and comedian Lee Mack calling the news "heartbreaking".

He wrote about his beloved friend: "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking.

"A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Lee Mack has led tributes to comedian Sean Lock following his passing. Picture: Getty

Sean was born in Woking, Surrey, and started working on building sites after he left school in the 1980s.

It was around this time he was first diagnosed with skin cancer, blaming the over-exposure to the sun while working.

After making a full recovery, Sean went on to pursue a career in comedy, starting his journey alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel in 1993 series Newman and Baddiel.

In a career highlight, Sean won the award for best live comic at the British Comedy Awards in 2000.

He went on to appear on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2008, and later started writing BBC sitcom 15 Storey High, which he also starred in.

Most recently, Sean has been best known for his role as a captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats which he appeared on alongside host Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford and Jon Richardson.