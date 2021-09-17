Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year. Picture: Alamy

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells split up last year, and Aimee has now opened up about her split from her Sex Education co-star.

Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about her split from boyfriend Connor Swindells, saying the relationship 'wasn't serving them both'.

The actor, 26, split up from her Sex Education co-star in 2020, but she's revealed that the pair are on good terms.

Speaking to Grazia, she said: "We’d had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn’t serving us both."

Aimee and Connor split in 2020. Picture: Alamy

She also confirmed the break-up was amicable, adding: "We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn’t dramatic."

Aimee added that she's enjoying being single, saying: "I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I’d become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again.

"I find it hard when I’m in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I’m very independent, but I’m also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy. That’s why it’s really important for me to have time alone."

The pair star in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Alamy

Aimee and Connor, who play Aimee and Adam in the show, met on the set of Sex Education in 2018 - getting together after the show had finished filming.

Speaking to the Telegraph at the time, Connor confirmed that they hadn't got involved while filming the show.

He said: "There is no confusion to be had between our sex scenes on the show and our own personal life."