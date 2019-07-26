Six-year-old Korean YouTube star splashes out on £6.4 MILLION five-storey property

Boram, 6, has two YouTube channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers). Picture: YouTube

Internet sensation Boram has over 30 million subscribers and makes sales of £2.5 million a month, according to reports

A six-year-old YouTube star has forked out a whopping £6.4 million for a five-storey property in one of South Korea's richest districts, according to reports.

The internet sensation, known on the video streaming webite as Boram, bought the huge building in Gangnam for 9.5 billion won, according to The Korea Times.

YouTube star Boram has over 30 million subscribers. Picture: YouTube

The super-popular child star, whose alleged estimated monthly sales are currently hitting an eye-watering 3.7 billion won (£2.5 million), has snagged the large pad which sits in the affluent Seoul area for reasons yet unknown.

Gangnam, in particular Cheongdam-dong where the building is located, is home to many Korean actors, actresses, and idols and is best known for its super-glamorous shops, plastic surgery clinics, extravagant nightlife and ritzy properties.

It's even been dubbed as "South Korea's Beverly Hills" due to its sky-high real-estate prices and wealthy residents.

The building is located in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam. Picture: Google Maps

Boram is one of Korea's most-followed YouTube creators with over 30 million subscribers across two channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers).

She splits her time starring in homemade superhero stories and mini family adventures along with what seems to be her family, all complete with popping sound effects and cute cartoon splashes.

And this spend-happy six-year-old isn't the only YouTube star cashing in on her success online.

American-based Ryan ToysReview, aged 8, topped the list of highest paid YouTube stars in the world, released by Forbes in 2018.

Making $22 million last year with his love of Lego, trains and cars, he joined the likes of Logan Paul, PewDiePie and Jeffree Star.