Geri Halliwell apologises to fellow Spice Girls and fans for leaving the group 21 years ago

17 June 2019, 11:23

By Emma Clarke

Geri Halliwell apologised to the Spice Girls and fans for leaving the group 21 years ago. Picture: Getty & Instagram / Spice Girls

Geri Horner née Halliwell apologised to her fellow Spice Girls and fans for quitting the band back in 1998.

Last year, it was announced the Spice Girls (minus Victoria Beckham) would be embarking on a reunion tour, ending the stint at London's Wembley Stadium.

Playing to 80,000 fans on their thirteenth and final date, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner sang classic tracks, including 'Spice Up Your Life', 'Say You'll Be There' and 'Mama' - at which point they brought out their mothers and children on stage, very reminiscent of their Top of the Pops performance back in the day.

But just before they got going on their 1998 song 'Goodbye', Geri took the opportunity to address her split from the band 21 years ago, apologising to her bandmates and the fans for her departure.

Geri Halliwell took the opportunity to apologise for leaving the Spice Girls 21 years ago. Picture: Getty

On stage at Wembley, Ginger Spice said: "I need to say something I should have said a long time ago.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love."

At the time, Geri said her reason for leaving the group was down to exhaustion and that she needed a break from the busy Spice Girls schedule. She then went on to release solo music, including 'Mi Chico Latino' and 'Look At Me'.

Years later in the Giving You Everything documentary, Geri revealed she "felt I didn't belong anymore/ They didn't need me any more, really, and I definitely felt redundant."

Geri's apology wasn't the only emotional moment at the gig, though...

Emma was reduced to tears as they performed 'Viva Forever', with Mel C commenting: "She's gone. The Bunts has gone. We had a little wager on who'd cry first."

Bunton then responded: "I've got an ugly cry, haven't I? It's the last night. We're all very emotional."

