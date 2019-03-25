What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Mel B left Spice Girls fans shocked as she confessed to sleeping with bandmate Geri Halliwell.

Mel B and Geri Halliwell, now known as Geri Horner, had sex during the early Spice Girls days.

Mel B made the revelation in a preview from an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, which will air later this year.

But what exactly happened between the bandmates and what have the Spice Girls stars said?

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell?

Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri back in the day.

When Piers Morgan asked the star whether she had slept with Geri “like that”, she replied with a smirk and nodded her head.

Mel B went on to exclaim: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in the countryside with her husband, but it’s the past!”

Mel B made the confession during taping of Piers' Morgan Life Stories. Picture: Getty

What have Mel B and Geri said since?

According to Piers, Mel B called her bandmate following the recording of the show to warn her of the confession.

Although Geri has not publicly addressed the claims, an insider told The Sun that the bombshell has “done damage” between their friendship.

The source said: “This is typical Mel, running her mouth, but Geri is more than a bit miffed.

“Mel messaged the girls to tell them about what she had said after filming the interview, but she didn’t even say sorry.”

They continued: “She needs to do some serious grovelling to make up with Geri. This isn’t something she’s going to forget easily.

“Mel insists it’s true, but Geri says she’s blown it out of all proportion and needs to keep her mouth shut."