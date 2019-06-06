Stacey Solomon 'reveals' name of newborn son in now deleted Instagram story

6 June 2019, 12:08 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 12:30

Stacey Solomon may have just revealed the name of her son with Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon may have just revealed the name of her son with Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed a son two weeks ago, but are yet to officially announce the name.

However, it has been claimed that Loose Women star Stacey Solomon revealed the newborn’s name in an Instagram story which she later deleted.

A fan has claimed that Stacey and Joe have named their baby Rexi.

Posting on a picture of Joe Swash and his newborn son on his Instagram page, the fan said the babies name is Rexi.

When asked: “Really? That’s his name, that’s so cute,” by another fan, they replied: “Stacey mentioned it in her story then deleted it so guessing.”

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon opens up about breastfeeding struggles

People are convinced the little one is called Rex following the claims
People are convinced the little one is called Rex following the claims. Picture: Instagram/ Joe Swash

While the baby name has not been officially announced, there is a chance Rexi is the chosen name for the adorable newborn.

However, the comment has snowballed, and fans are already referring to the little one as Rex.

One person commented: “I have a Rex too”, while another added: “Is he called Rex?”

Stacey and Joe have been very open about their new arrival on social media, keeping fans updated with special moments with their son.

The day Stacey gave birth, Joe shared a picture of her resting moments after giving birth to their son.

He wrote: “This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

Stacey and Joe are yet to confirm the name of the little one
Stacey and Joe are yet to confirm the name of the little one. Picture: Instagram

“Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.”

He went on: “So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

Since then, the couple have shared pictures of them enjoying parenthood, with Stacey keeping her posts honest and open about her body and breast feeding.

