Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals tattoo tribute to stillborn son Alfie

Sue Radford revealed her tattoo in memory of her son Alfie. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Alice Dear

Sue Radford has revealed the meaning behind her tattoo in honour of her son.

Sue Radford, famous for being a mum-of-22, has opened up about her tattoos in memory of for her son Alfie.

Sue and husband Noel's son was stillborn when he was born back in July 2014.

However, the mum has a special way to remember him, and has found a way for him to 'walk with her wherever she goes'.

Sue Radford has Alfie's handprints tattooed on her hand. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Posting on Instagram, Sue shared that she has the handprints of Alfie on her hand, and his footprints on her feet.

She wrote on social media: "So I’ve had lots of messages and comments asking me what the tattoo is on my hand. So thought I’d put a post up to show you.

"The hand tattoo is Alfie’s handprints and I’ve also got his footprints on my foot. I love that I can always see his little hand prints on my hand and that his little feet always walk with me wherever I go."

Sue and Noel's son Alfie was stillborn in 2014. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue's foot inking also has Alfie's full name and the date he was born.

It reads: "Alfie Thomas Radford 06.07.2014."

Sue Radford also has Alfie's footprints on her foot with his name and birth date. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Fans have commented on the post, telling Sue that the inking is "beautiful".

One person posted: "They are lovely, so beautiful. You have an amazing family."

Another also wrote: "What a beautiful idea."

