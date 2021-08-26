Who is Gossip Girl 2021 star Tavi Gevinson?

Who is Tavi Gevinson? Picture: Instagram/Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson is the actor who plays Kate Keller in the Gossip Girl 2021 reboot - find out her age, Instagram and other work.

The Gossip Girl reboot has finally arrived in the UK, and we cannot wait to get to know the brand-new bunch of Manhattan's elite.

The 2021 show is set in the same world as the original show, which first aired in 2007. It will feature Kristen Bell as the voice of the anonymous blogger Gossip Girl, who (spoiler alert) was revealed to be Dan Humphrey in the last season).

While it will follow a group of students at Constance and St Judes, the rest of the cast will be entirely different - and feature a cohort of new actors.

Here's your need-to-know on Tavi Gevinson, who plays Kate Keller.

Tavi plays Kate Keller in Gossip Girl. Picture: Getty

Who is Tavi Gevinson? What's her age and job?

Tavi, 25, is an American actress, writer and magazine editor. She rose to prominence at the age of 12 through her fashion blog Style Rookie, and by the age of 15 she had shifted her focus to feminist discussion and popular culture.

What else has Tavi Gevinson been in?

She started acting professionally in 2013, and appeared in films like Enough Said (2013), Goldbricks in Bloom (2016) and Person to Person (2017).

Tavi has also appeared in TV shows like The Twilight Zone, The Simpsons and Scream Queens.

Tavi previously spoke to Nylon about juggling acting and writing, saying: "I wasn't like, 'Time to do a TV show!' But it came up and I went in for it, and I was excited by it. And also as an actor, you're kind of at the mercy of what becomes available to you. So it's more case by case for me."

Is Tavi Gevinson on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @tavitulle.